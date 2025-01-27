Left Menu

Federal Bank's Mixed Q3 Performance: Profit Dip but Income and Asset Quality Improve

Federal Bank reported a 5% decline in net profit to Rs 955 crore for Q3 ended December 2024. Despite the profit fall, total income increased to Rs 7,725 crore, and gross NPAs improved to 1.95%. However, provisions excluding tax significantly rose, while interest income and operating profit showed growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:10 IST
Federal Bank's Mixed Q3 Performance: Profit Dip but Income and Asset Quality Improve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Federal Bank, a leading private sector lender, disclosed a 5% decrease in net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, totaling Rs 955 crore. This is a downturn from Rs 1,007 crore reported during the same timeframe the previous year.

While net profits slipped, the bank's total income experienced a notable climb, reaching Rs 7,725 crore compared to last year's Rs 5,593 crore in the corresponding period. Interest income also followed an uptrend, surging to Rs 6,809 crore.

In terms of assets, the bank made positive strides. Its gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.95%, a decrease from 2.29% a year prior. Despite these gains, the bank's provisions, excluding tax, saw a significant rise to Rs 292 crore, triple that of last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025