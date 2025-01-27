Left Menu

Desperate Rescue Efforts Underway After Building Collapse in Delhi's Burari

A four-storey building collapsed in Burari, Delhi, leading to the rescue of ten individuals, with 12-15 still trapped. The incident occurred in Kaushik Enclave, triggering an extensive rescue operation by Delhi Police, Fire Services, DDMA, and NDRF.

Updated: 27-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:18 IST
Visuals from the spot where a building collapsed in Delhi's Burari area. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major rescue operation is ongoing after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Burari area on Monday evening, authorities confirm. The Delhi Police report that as many as ten individuals have been extricated and sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The coordinated effort to save those trapped involves multiple agencies, including the Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The building came down at around 6:30 pm in Burari's Kaushik Enclave, with police responding to the incident call at 6:58 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) Raja Banthia conveyed that they suspect 12-15 people, mostly laborers, remain inside the debris. "A newly constructed four-storey structure in a 200 square yards area collapsed," Banthia stated, adding, "Rescue efforts continue as more information becomes available."

(With inputs from agencies.)

