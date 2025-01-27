Desperate Rescue Efforts Underway After Building Collapse in Delhi's Burari

A major rescue operation is ongoing after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Burari area on Monday evening, authorities confirm. The Delhi Police report that as many as ten individuals have been extricated and sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The coordinated effort to save those trapped involves multiple agencies, including the Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The building came down at around 6:30 pm in Burari's Kaushik Enclave, with police responding to the incident call at 6:58 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) Raja Banthia conveyed that they suspect 12-15 people, mostly laborers, remain inside the debris. "A newly constructed four-storey structure in a 200 square yards area collapsed," Banthia stated, adding, "Rescue efforts continue as more information becomes available."

(With inputs from agencies.)