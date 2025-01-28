Left Menu

High-Stakes Negotiations Loom: Mali vs. Barrick Gold

Mali's government and Barrick Gold are set for negotiations to resolve a dispute over claimed unpaid taxes and the seizure of gold. The new mining code and hefty tax demands are at the heart of the issue. Previously contested by Barrick, the standoff has caused operational suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:03 IST
High-Stakes Negotiations Loom: Mali vs. Barrick Gold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mali's government and Barrick Gold are heading into critical negotiations to address an escalating feud involving substantial tax claims and the seizure of gold assets. The Canadian mining giant, Barrick, has halted operations following Mali's confiscation of nearly 3 metric tons of gold valued at $250 million from the Loulo-Gounkoto complex.

Key issues revolve around Mali's demand for $199 million, and Barrick's acceptance of the revised mining code, which further complicates the situation by revoking tax exemptions and enhancing state revenue shares. Shares in Barrick Gold saw a slight dip as tensions simmered, closing at C$23 after a 0.2% decrease on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

As negotiations advance, the case underscores broader regional ambitions to renegotiate mining contracts for more favorable terms amid soaring gold prices. With Mali's arrest warrant against Barrick's CEO Mark Bristow and projected financial impacts, the outcome weighs heavily on both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025