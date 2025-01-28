High-Stakes Negotiations Loom: Mali vs. Barrick Gold

Mali's government and Barrick Gold are heading into critical negotiations to address an escalating feud involving substantial tax claims and the seizure of gold assets. The Canadian mining giant, Barrick, has halted operations following Mali's confiscation of nearly 3 metric tons of gold valued at $250 million from the Loulo-Gounkoto complex.

Key issues revolve around Mali's demand for $199 million, and Barrick's acceptance of the revised mining code, which further complicates the situation by revoking tax exemptions and enhancing state revenue shares. Shares in Barrick Gold saw a slight dip as tensions simmered, closing at C$23 after a 0.2% decrease on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

As negotiations advance, the case underscores broader regional ambitions to renegotiate mining contracts for more favorable terms amid soaring gold prices. With Mali's arrest warrant against Barrick's CEO Mark Bristow and projected financial impacts, the outcome weighs heavily on both parties.

