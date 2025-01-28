Sikh American Nonprofit Provides Vital Support Amid Los Angeles Fire

A Sikh American nonprofit organization, 'Let's Share a Meal', has stepped up to provide much-needed assistance to thousands impacted by the devastating fire in Los Angeles and nearby areas.

Led by New Jersey businessman Onkar Singh, the team of volunteers is distributing essential items and free meals to those affected, inspired by Guru Nanak's teachings.

'It's improving each day,' said Singh, recalling the initial panic two weeks ago. Emphasizing community support, he noted the importance of offering reassurance alongside material aid, particularly to those severely affected by the widespread fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)