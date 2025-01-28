Left Menu

Sikh American Nonprofit Provides Vital Support Amid Los Angeles Fire

A Sikh American nonprofit, 'Let's Share a Meal', is aiding thousands affected by the Los Angeles fire. Volunteers distribute free meals and essential items such as baby food and clothing. Inspired by Sikh teachings, they offer support and reassurance to victims, impacting both rich and poor communities.

A Sikh American nonprofit organization, 'Let's Share a Meal', has stepped up to provide much-needed assistance to thousands impacted by the devastating fire in Los Angeles and nearby areas.

Led by New Jersey businessman Onkar Singh, the team of volunteers is distributing essential items and free meals to those affected, inspired by Guru Nanak's teachings.

'It's improving each day,' said Singh, recalling the initial panic two weeks ago. Emphasizing community support, he noted the importance of offering reassurance alongside material aid, particularly to those severely affected by the widespread fire.

