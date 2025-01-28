Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Kicks Off Utkarsh Conclave & 38th National Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Odisha and the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand on January 28. The conclave aims to promote Odisha as a top investment destination, while the games emphasize sustainability with a 'Green Games' theme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant boost to industrial growth and sports in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and the 38th National Games today, marking a busy schedule in two different states.

Starting his day at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar at 11 am, Modi will preside over the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, the flagship Global Investment Summit designed to position Odisha as a vital industrial hub. The two-day event will feature discussions among industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to highlight Odisha's potential as an investment powerhouse.

Later, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun for the evening inaugural ceremony of the 38th National Games, set to be held across 11 cities in Uttarakhand. Notable for its 'Green Games' theme, this year's competition will feature over 10,000 athletes with eco-friendly initiatives, including biodegradable medals and a 'Sports Forest'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

