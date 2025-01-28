Tragic Collapse: Two Dead in Delhi's Burari Building Incident

Two people have died following the collapse of a four-storey building in Delhi's Burari area on Monday evening, according to police reports. Rescue efforts, led by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), are ongoing with 12 people rescued thus far.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari, and was reported to local authorities by 6:58 pm. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has pledged comprehensive support to those affected, urging local administration to expedite relief and rescue operations for potential survivors.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who surveyed the scene, suggests negligence may have contributed to the collapse of the newly-constructed building, noting that unfinished work was ongoing at the site. He emphasized accountability, affirming that responsible parties would face consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)