Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Two Dead in Delhi's Burari Building Incident

A four-storey building in Delhi's Burari area collapsed, resulting in two fatalities and sparking a major rescue operation. Authorities have rescued 12 individuals so far, with efforts continuing. Political leaders have called for accountability amid claims of negligence. Support and relief are being ensured for those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:50 IST
Tragic Collapse: Two Dead in Delhi's Burari Building Incident
Visual from the incident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have died following the collapse of a four-storey building in Delhi's Burari area on Monday evening, according to police reports. Rescue efforts, led by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), are ongoing with 12 people rescued thus far.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari, and was reported to local authorities by 6:58 pm. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has pledged comprehensive support to those affected, urging local administration to expedite relief and rescue operations for potential survivors.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who surveyed the scene, suggests negligence may have contributed to the collapse of the newly-constructed building, noting that unfinished work was ongoing at the site. He emphasized accountability, affirming that responsible parties would face consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025