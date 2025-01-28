Delhi Shivers: Temperature Drop, Fog, and Poor Air Quality Mark Tuesday's Weather

On Tuesday morning, Delhi witnessed a notable dip in temperatures, recording a chilly 6.6 degrees Celsius, accompanied by foggy conditions and brisk winds, marking a stark contrast to recent days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) projects rain for the capital on February 1, alongside four days of anticipated fog beginning January 28. A range of 7 to 11 degrees Celsius is expected for the minimum temperatures in the days ahead.

The fall in temperature marks a steady decline since Thursday, when Delhi recorded 11 degrees. Cold wave conditions remain probable in isolated regions of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Furthermore, dense fog is projected to persist during nighttime and early mornings in parts of Uttar Pradesh until January 30. Odisha's Bhubaneshwar also grappled with thick fog on Tuesday, leading to reduced visibility.

Air quality in Delhi deteriorated to a 'poor' category, with an AQI of 258 reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. In the previous days, at 8 AM Saturday, the AQI was 'moderate' at 191. Meanwhile, many gathered for the Mahakumbh at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, enduring freezing temperatures. The IMD forecasts temperatures of 8-10 degrees Celsius there for the next three days, as the second Shahi Snan is anticipated on January 29 for Mouni Amavasya.

