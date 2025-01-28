Left Menu

Delhi Shivers: Temperature Drop, Fog, and Poor Air Quality Mark Tuesday's Weather

Delhi experiences a significant temperature drop to 6.6°C with fog and chilly winds. The IMD forecasts rain and continuous fog from January 28. AQI falls into 'poor' category while Prayagraj awaits the Mahakumbh amid cold conditions. Northern states may face isolated cold waves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:51 IST
Delhi Shivers: Temperature Drop, Fog, and Poor Air Quality Mark Tuesday's Weather
Morning visuals from the New Delhi Railway Station (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday morning, Delhi witnessed a notable dip in temperatures, recording a chilly 6.6 degrees Celsius, accompanied by foggy conditions and brisk winds, marking a stark contrast to recent days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) projects rain for the capital on February 1, alongside four days of anticipated fog beginning January 28. A range of 7 to 11 degrees Celsius is expected for the minimum temperatures in the days ahead.

The fall in temperature marks a steady decline since Thursday, when Delhi recorded 11 degrees. Cold wave conditions remain probable in isolated regions of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Furthermore, dense fog is projected to persist during nighttime and early mornings in parts of Uttar Pradesh until January 30. Odisha's Bhubaneshwar also grappled with thick fog on Tuesday, leading to reduced visibility.

Air quality in Delhi deteriorated to a 'poor' category, with an AQI of 258 reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. In the previous days, at 8 AM Saturday, the AQI was 'moderate' at 191. Meanwhile, many gathered for the Mahakumbh at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, enduring freezing temperatures. The IMD forecasts temperatures of 8-10 degrees Celsius there for the next three days, as the second Shahi Snan is anticipated on January 29 for Mouni Amavasya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025