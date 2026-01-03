Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Majority Pollution from Outside Sources

A study reveals that 65% of Delhi's air pollution in 2025 originated from outside the city, particularly from NCR districts. Local sources accounted for 35%. Transboundary pollution remains the dominant contributor, with vehicular emissions as the major source of local PM2.5 pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:55 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Majority Pollution from Outside Sources
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study highlights a concerning trend for Delhi's air pollution in 2025, with 65% of pollutants entering the city originating from external sources, primarily from other NCR districts. The local sources contributed the remaining 35% to the pollution problem.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), winter data suggests that pollution transported into Delhi significantly exceeded emissions produced within the city. Vehicular emissions were found to make up nearly half of the local PM2.5 pollution, surpassing contributions from industries, construction, and other combustion sources.

Analyst Manoj Kumar N from CREA emphasized the need for joint efforts, stating, "Transboundary pollution from NCR districts and neighboring states plays a major role in Delhi's air pollution. Coordinated airshed-level action is essential to tackle this severe issue."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global
2
Europe's Diplomatic Drive: Kyiv Talks and War Strategy

Europe's Diplomatic Drive: Kyiv Talks and War Strategy

 Ukraine
3
Syria's New Currency: A Fresh Start for the War-Torn Economy

Syria's New Currency: A Fresh Start for the War-Torn Economy

 Syria
4
Wout van Aert's Recovery: A New Chapter After Cyclo-Cross Setback

Wout van Aert's Recovery: A New Chapter After Cyclo-Cross Setback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026