Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Majority Pollution from Outside Sources

A recent study highlights a concerning trend for Delhi's air pollution in 2025, with 65% of pollutants entering the city originating from external sources, primarily from other NCR districts. The local sources contributed the remaining 35% to the pollution problem.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), winter data suggests that pollution transported into Delhi significantly exceeded emissions produced within the city. Vehicular emissions were found to make up nearly half of the local PM2.5 pollution, surpassing contributions from industries, construction, and other combustion sources.

Analyst Manoj Kumar N from CREA emphasized the need for joint efforts, stating, "Transboundary pollution from NCR districts and neighboring states plays a major role in Delhi's air pollution. Coordinated airshed-level action is essential to tackle this severe issue."

(With inputs from agencies.)