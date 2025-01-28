Left Menu

Kashmir Valley Shivers Under Severe Cold Wave

A severe cold wave has gripped Kashmir, with temperatures dropping below freezing. Despite the chill, tourists enjoy the snowy landscape, while locals face disruptions. In Delhi, temperatures have also dipped, with forecasts of rain and fog. Cold conditions are expected to persist in parts of India.

Visuals from Srinagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Kashmir Valley is currently engulfed in a severe cold wave, as temperatures have plummeted below freezing. Both residents and tourists are enduring the harsh conditions, with many resorting to heavy clothing and bonfires to stay warm. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of around minus 3 degrees Celsius today.

Even in the face of such extreme weather, tourists are making the most of their time in Kashmir. Many are drawn to the scenic beauty of Dal Lake, renowned as one of India's most picturesque lakes. Shayan Roy, visiting from Kolkata, described the intense cold, noting temperatures could drop as low as minus 5 or 7 degrees. He mentioned the necessity of wearing multiple jackets and the provision of heaters and hot water in his accommodation.

Meanwhile, the cold snap is causing significant disruptions in the region. Major roads, including the Gurez-Bandipora and Dawar-Tulail roads, have been closed due to heavy snowfall. Efforts are underway to restore connectivity. As the cold wave continues its grip, the term 'Chillai Kalan' becomes pertinent, marking the 40-day period of harsh winter beginning December 21, defined by consistent snowfall and freezing temperatures.

Elsewhere in India, Delhi is experiencing its own drop in temperatures, hitting a minimum of 6.6 degrees Celsius recently. The India Meteorological Department forecasts rain for February 1 and predicts foggy conditions for the following days. Similar cold conditions are anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

