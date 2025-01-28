Kejriwal Calls for Farmers' Loan Waiver, Announces New AAP Strategy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the need for loan waivers focused on farmers and the middle class, as opposed to wealthy individuals. In his letter, Kejriwal insists that financial aid should be directed to those who need it most, suggesting an economic shift that supports the broader population over affluent entities.

Kejriwal argues that by preventing waivers for the wealthy, tax rates could be reduced significantly. He illustrates how this adjustment could dramatically benefit the middle class, highlighting that, under current tax obligations, individuals earning 12 lakhs annually face a burdensome tax rate. This approach positions the AAP as an advocate for fiscal fairness.

As the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections loom, AAP is strategizing to maintain its vital slum vote bank. With BJP and Congress vying for the same demographic, AAP plans to mobilize educated youth within each slum to reinforce support. These local leaders, products of Delhi's government schools, are tasked with informing residents about AAP's beneficial policies, including free utilities and healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)