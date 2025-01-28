Libya Oil Port Blockades Spark Global Energy Concerns

Local protesters have halted crude oil loadings at Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports in Libya, posing a threat to 450,000 barrels per day in exports, sources informed Reuters. The protesters demand the relocation of oil company headquarters to enhance regional development and living conditions.

Key ports in Libya's Oil Crescent—Es Sider, Brega, Zueitina, and Ras Lanuf—account for half the country's exports. Protesters, including Houssam El Khodor, stress demands for equality, stating that local communities only receive pollution from oil production in their region.

The disruption coincides with imminent OPEC discussions on oil output policies following U.S. calls to lower prices. Currently, Libya's production stands at 1.4 million bpd. The blockade's immediate impact remains unclear, though it has contributed to recent fluctuations in Brent crude prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)