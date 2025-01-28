Left Menu

Libya Oil Port Blockades Spark Global Energy Concerns

Local protesters blocked crude oil loadings at two key Libyan ports, jeopardizing daily exports of 450,000 barrels. Demanding headquarters relocation to improve regional development, the protesters aim for better living conditions. The disruption occurs amid OPEC discussions on output policy, impacting Libya's oil production and global market prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:54 IST
Libya Oil Port Blockades Spark Global Energy Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Local protesters have halted crude oil loadings at Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports in Libya, posing a threat to 450,000 barrels per day in exports, sources informed Reuters. The protesters demand the relocation of oil company headquarters to enhance regional development and living conditions.

Key ports in Libya's Oil Crescent—Es Sider, Brega, Zueitina, and Ras Lanuf—account for half the country's exports. Protesters, including Houssam El Khodor, stress demands for equality, stating that local communities only receive pollution from oil production in their region.

The disruption coincides with imminent OPEC discussions on oil output policies following U.S. calls to lower prices. Currently, Libya's production stands at 1.4 million bpd. The blockade's immediate impact remains unclear, though it has contributed to recent fluctuations in Brent crude prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025