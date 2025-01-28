Left Menu

JSW Energy Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Finance Costs

JSW Energy reported a significant drop in net profit by over 27% to Rs 168 crore in Q3 FY25. Although revenue slightly fell to Rs 2,640 crore, net power generation increased by 10% due to capacity additions. The finance cost rose due to project capitalisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:40 IST
JSW Energy Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Finance Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy experienced a more than 27% decline in its consolidated net profit during the October-December quarter, reporting earnings of Rs 168 crore compared to Rs 231 crore in the previous year's same period.

The company's total revenue saw a slight decrease of 1% on a year-on-year basis, dropping to Rs 2,640 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year from Rs 2,661 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year, as stated in a company release.

An increase in finance costs to Rs 565 crore from Rs 521 crore was attributed to the capitalisation of ongoing projects, leading to a weighted average debt cost of 8.87%. Nevertheless, power generation experienced a 10% year-on-year rise, reaching 6,751 million units driven by new wind capacity and contributions from Utkal Unit-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025