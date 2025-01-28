JSW Energy Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Finance Costs

JSW Energy experienced a more than 27% decline in its consolidated net profit during the October-December quarter, reporting earnings of Rs 168 crore compared to Rs 231 crore in the previous year's same period.

The company's total revenue saw a slight decrease of 1% on a year-on-year basis, dropping to Rs 2,640 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year from Rs 2,661 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year, as stated in a company release.

An increase in finance costs to Rs 565 crore from Rs 521 crore was attributed to the capitalisation of ongoing projects, leading to a weighted average debt cost of 8.87%. Nevertheless, power generation experienced a 10% year-on-year rise, reaching 6,751 million units driven by new wind capacity and contributions from Utkal Unit-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)