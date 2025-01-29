Kim Jong Un Calls for Strengthening Nuclear Forces

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a directive to fortify the nation's nuclear arsenal, as reported by state media outlet KCNA on Wednesday. During his visit to the nuclear material production base, the leader praised the remarkable achievements of scientists and workers who have advanced North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

Kim Jong Un was briefed on the processes involved in producing weapons-grade nuclear materials, as well as plans extending to 2025 and beyond. He called upon the personnel to continue their successful efforts in strengthening the country's nuclear forces.

According to KCNA, Kim referred to the current year as a pivotal period in enhancing the nation's nuclear strategy, underscoring the importance of meeting set objectives during this crucial time.

