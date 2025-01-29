Left Menu

ISRO Marks 100th Launch Milestone with GSLV-F15 Success

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrated its 100th launch milestone with the successful deployment of the NVS-02 satellite via GSLV-F15. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan praised the efforts of past and present contributors, emphasizing India's advancements in space technology and upcoming missions, including the Gaganyaan program and Venus Orbiter Mission.

Updated: 29-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:07 IST
V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of the GSLV-F15, carrying the NVS-02 satellite, marking the 100th mission from its launch pads. ISRO Chairman, V Narayanan, expressed his gratitude and linked the accomplishment to India's steadily advancing space program.

Tracing the historic roots, Narayanan highlighted the foundational contributions of leaders like Vikram Sarabhai and impactful figures such as Satish Dhawan and APJ Abdul Kalam in developing six generations of launch vehicles. Thus far, ISRO has facilitated the delivery of 548 satellites into orbit.

V Narayanan praised the strategic help offered by India's political leadership, noting the upcoming missions including Gaganyaan and the Next Generation Launcher NGLV. With robust plans for Chandrayaan missions and a Venus Orbiter Mission, ISRO is gearing up for a pivotal year in India's space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

