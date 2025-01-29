ISRO Marks 100th Launch Milestone with GSLV-F15 Success

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of the GSLV-F15, carrying the NVS-02 satellite, marking the 100th mission from its launch pads. ISRO Chairman, V Narayanan, expressed his gratitude and linked the accomplishment to India's steadily advancing space program.

Tracing the historic roots, Narayanan highlighted the foundational contributions of leaders like Vikram Sarabhai and impactful figures such as Satish Dhawan and APJ Abdul Kalam in developing six generations of launch vehicles. Thus far, ISRO has facilitated the delivery of 548 satellites into orbit.

V Narayanan praised the strategic help offered by India's political leadership, noting the upcoming missions including Gaganyaan and the Next Generation Launcher NGLV. With robust plans for Chandrayaan missions and a Venus Orbiter Mission, ISRO is gearing up for a pivotal year in India's space endeavors.

