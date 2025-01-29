Stampede Scare at Mahakumbh Mela: Central Support Ensures Safety
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reassured Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath of central support after a near-stampede during Mauni Amavasya at the Mahakumbh Mela. Despite chaos, swift action by security prevented casualties. Massive pilgrim turnout posed challenges, prompting officials to urge calm and adherence to safety protocols.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. Shah pledged full central support to manage the situation and ensure the safety of devotees.
The incident transpired as millions gathered at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, considered a sacred site, for the auspicious occasion. The overwhelming numbers led to chaos, almost resulting in a stampede. Quick intervention by security personnel prevented any casualties, although many pilgrims struggled amidst the rush.
Amit Shah promptly contacted CM Adityanath, emphasizing the Centre's readiness to assist in crowd control and smooth conduct of the event. Local authorities and disaster response teams have been deployed to manage the situation. Devotees have been urged to remain calm, follow safety instructions, and avoid rumors.
