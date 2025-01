Leaders Oversee Mahakumbh 2025 Amidst Rising Concerns

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has intensified monitoring efforts at Mahakumbh 2025. From the event's command center, the Chief Minister is supervising operations alongside key officials, including the Chief Secretary, DGP, and ADG Law and Order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the unfolding situation, joining Home Minister Amit Shah in assuring comprehensive Central support. Akharas have encouraged devotees to partake in the holy dip at their nearest ghats amidst swelling attendance.

Initially hesitant, some Akharas decided to proceed with the Amrit Snan as the situation stabilizes. CM Yogi utilized social media platform X to advise pilgrims on administrative guidelines. Concurrently, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav critiqued the alleged mismanagement, emphasizing the need for swift medical intervention and respect for cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)