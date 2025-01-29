Left Menu

Overwhelming Crowds at Mahakumbh: Yogi Adityanath Urges Devotees for Local Dips

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath advised devotees at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to avoid the congested Sangam Ghat and prefer local ghats for holy dips. Amid massive crowds, with 36.1 million devotees present, officials ensure safety and medical aid, while facilitating movement via special trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the maelstrom of devotees flooding the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a heartfelt appeal to the millions attending. He advised them to perform holy dips at nearby ghats instead of the overcrowded Sangam Ghat, following a near-stampede situation.

The Chief Minister highlighted the swelling presence of 8 to 10 crore devotees that has intensified congestion around the iconic Sangam Nose. A spate of injuries occurred as some devotees attempted to breach the barricades on Akhara Marg. Those injured have been promptly hospitalized for treatment.

As the auspicious 'Mauni Amavasya' draws countless pilgrims, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with top officials are closely monitoring the unfolding events. CM Adityanath reassured the public of controlled conditions at the ongoing Mahakumbh while urging them to use the special trains arranged by Indian Railways for their travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

