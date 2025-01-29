Left Menu

Volvo Cars Takes Charge in Battery Venture Amid Northvolt's Financial Struggles

Volvo Cars has agreed to acquire Northvolt's stake in their joint battery venture, NOVO Energy, after Northvolt's financial difficulties. The venture was established in 2021 to construct a battery factory in Gothenburg. The transaction requires approval from various authorities, including a Texas bankruptcy court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:30 IST
Volvo Cars Takes Charge in Battery Venture Amid Northvolt's Financial Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Volvo Cars has announced its intention to purchase Northvolt's stake in their joint battery venture, NOVO Energy. This move comes amid financial difficulties faced by Northvolt, a Swedish battery maker currently under bankruptcy protection.

The two companies initiated the venture in 2021, aiming to establish a battery production facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. With Northvolt unable to fulfill its obligations under the shareholders agreement, Volvo Cars declared in October it needed a new partner to continue the project.

The acquisition deal requires clearance from several authorities, including a bankruptcy court in Texas. Despite the financial turmoil, Northvolt remains optimistic about future supply opportunities, particularly in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025