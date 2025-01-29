Left Menu

Delhi Riots Accused Gets Parole to Campaign for Assembly Elections

Shifa Ur Rahman, accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, has been granted custody parole by the Karkardooma Court to campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections. Contesting from the Okhla constituency, he must bear security costs. Election polls are on February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:45 IST
Delhi Riots Accused Gets Parole to Campaign for Assembly Elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karkardooma Court on Wednesday granted Shifa Ur Rahman custody parole in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, allowing him to campaign for the upcoming Delhi State Assembly elections. The parole permits Rahman time from January 30 to February 3 as he campaigns on an AIMIM ticket in the Okhla constituency.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai authorized the five-day parole, with Rahman given 12 hours each day to campaign. The decision permits him to operate within the predefined parameters, with his lawyer, Bilal Anwar Khan, representing him during the hearings.

As a condition, Rahman must fund the security battalion accompanying him, starting with Rs. 207,429 daily for the initial days. Payments must continue before existing payments lapse, ensuring continued compliance with the court's mandate. He is barred from discussing his pending cases during any public addresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

Adapting for the future: How society can embrace advanced AI responsibly

Overcoming bias to build resilient models: A path to reliable medical AI

Can LLMs plan like humans? New prompting technique redefines possibilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025