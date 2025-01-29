Delhi Riots Accused Gets Parole to Campaign for Assembly Elections

The Karkardooma Court on Wednesday granted Shifa Ur Rahman custody parole in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, allowing him to campaign for the upcoming Delhi State Assembly elections. The parole permits Rahman time from January 30 to February 3 as he campaigns on an AIMIM ticket in the Okhla constituency.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai authorized the five-day parole, with Rahman given 12 hours each day to campaign. The decision permits him to operate within the predefined parameters, with his lawyer, Bilal Anwar Khan, representing him during the hearings.

As a condition, Rahman must fund the security battalion accompanying him, starting with Rs. 207,429 daily for the initial days. Payments must continue before existing payments lapse, ensuring continued compliance with the court's mandate. He is barred from discussing his pending cases during any public addresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)