Northvolt Ventures Gambles on Potential North American Collaborations

In a strategic move, Northvolt has decided to sell its stake in the joint venture NOVO Energy to Volvo Cars. This decision comes as the battery manufacturer grapples with U.S. bankruptcy protection.

The financial details remain undisclosed, yet the deal signifies Northvolt's focus on maintaining its primary battery cell production by divesting from non-essential ventures.

Despite the financial turmoil, Northvolt is optimistic about exploring new supply opportunities in North America with Volvo, while discussions about long-term funding needs continue.

