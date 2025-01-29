Left Menu

Northvolt Ventures Gambles on Potential North American Collaborations

Northvolt agreed to sell its interest in the joint venture NOVO Energy with Volvo Cars, as the battery maker navigates U.S. bankruptcy protection. The companies remain open to exploring collaborations in North America, amid Northvolt's financial restructuring involving the sale of non-core businesses such as Revolt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:48 IST
Northvolt Ventures Gambles on Potential North American Collaborations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Northvolt has decided to sell its stake in the joint venture NOVO Energy to Volvo Cars. This decision comes as the battery manufacturer grapples with U.S. bankruptcy protection.

The financial details remain undisclosed, yet the deal signifies Northvolt's focus on maintaining its primary battery cell production by divesting from non-essential ventures.

Despite the financial turmoil, Northvolt is optimistic about exploring new supply opportunities in North America with Volvo, while discussions about long-term funding needs continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

Adapting for the future: How society can embrace advanced AI responsibly

Overcoming bias to build resilient models: A path to reliable medical AI

Can LLMs plan like humans? New prompting technique redefines possibilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025