Market Jitters: Tariff Threats and Walmart's Sales Forecast Plunge

Investors on Wall Street were bracing for a rough start to trading on Thursday as markets eyed another round of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. At the same time, a troubling sales forecast from retail giant Walmart sent ripples through the market.

Walmart's prediction of tepid sales growth for the fiscal year ending January 2026 led its shares to dive by 7.4%, and contributed to a decline in other major retailers, including Target and Costco. Analyst Sam Stovall noted the gloomy outlook played into concerns over consumer behavior and flagged a broader slowdown in retail sales.

The markets are also reacting to a wider economic context, including the likelihood of further tariff measures. Additionally, the Federal Reserve has raised fears concerning inflation, influenced by recent policy directions, heightening uncertainty over interest rates.

