Left Menu

Market Jitters: Tariff Threats and Walmart's Sales Forecast Plunge

Wall Street's main indexes faced declines as Trump issued new tariff threats and Walmart predicted lower sales for fiscal 2026, causing its stock to fall sharply. Other retailers also suffered, while mixed economic signals and Fed policy concerns added to market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:32 IST
Market Jitters: Tariff Threats and Walmart's Sales Forecast Plunge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors on Wall Street were bracing for a rough start to trading on Thursday as markets eyed another round of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. At the same time, a troubling sales forecast from retail giant Walmart sent ripples through the market.

Walmart's prediction of tepid sales growth for the fiscal year ending January 2026 led its shares to dive by 7.4%, and contributed to a decline in other major retailers, including Target and Costco. Analyst Sam Stovall noted the gloomy outlook played into concerns over consumer behavior and flagged a broader slowdown in retail sales.

The markets are also reacting to a wider economic context, including the likelihood of further tariff measures. Additionally, the Federal Reserve has raised fears concerning inflation, influenced by recent policy directions, heightening uncertainty over interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025