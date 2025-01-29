CAMS Consolidated Profit Soars Amid Mutual Fund Surge

In a remarkable financial performance, CAMS, acting as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, declared a 40.2 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 124.11 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. This marks a notable increase from Rs 88.53 crore in the same timeframe the previous year, as per the statement released.

The report also highlighted a 27.6 percent surge in the company's revenue, totaling Rs 370 crore for the October to December quarter of FY25, up from Rs 289.68 crore a year prior. Accompanying this financial success, CAMS recommended an interim dividend of Rs 17.5 per share.

The company's managing director, Anuj Kumar, emphasized the sustained growth trajectory of mutual funds, despite economic challenges. Highlights include a substantial 51 percent year-on-year growth in equity assets, surpassing the Rs 25 lakh crore mark. Additionally, new SIP registrations made significant strides, seeing a 50 percent year-on-year increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)