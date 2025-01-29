Left Menu

CAMS Consolidated Profit Soars Amid Mutual Fund Surge

CAMS, a prominent registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, reported a significant 40.2% increase in profit for the last quarter of 2024. Alongside growing revenue and robust mutual fund activity, the company announced an interim dividend. Notably, assets under management and investor participation experienced noteworthy growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable financial performance, CAMS, acting as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, declared a 40.2 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 124.11 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. This marks a notable increase from Rs 88.53 crore in the same timeframe the previous year, as per the statement released.

The report also highlighted a 27.6 percent surge in the company's revenue, totaling Rs 370 crore for the October to December quarter of FY25, up from Rs 289.68 crore a year prior. Accompanying this financial success, CAMS recommended an interim dividend of Rs 17.5 per share.

The company's managing director, Anuj Kumar, emphasized the sustained growth trajectory of mutual funds, despite economic challenges. Highlights include a substantial 51 percent year-on-year growth in equity assets, surpassing the Rs 25 lakh crore mark. Additionally, new SIP registrations made significant strides, seeing a 50 percent year-on-year increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

