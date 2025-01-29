Left Menu

Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer Seeks Interim Bail Amid High-Stakes Terror-Funding Case

Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer seeks interim bail from the Delhi High Court to attend the Parliament's Budget session. Engineer, jailed in connection with a terror-funding case, has received notice from the NIA on his plea. Legal debates over jurisdiction continue amid complex legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:52 IST
Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer Seeks Interim Bail Amid High-Stakes Terror-Funding Case
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer has approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail to attend the upcoming Parliament's Budget session. Currently held in Tihar Jail for his alleged involvement in the Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case, Engineer is requesting bail from January 31 to April 5, in alignment with the parliamentary schedule.

His legal team has confirmed that the High Court will review his latest interim bail plea alongside a previous pending request. The Delhi High Court recently issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), asking them to respond to Engineer's plea urging the trial court to expedite its decision on his regular bail application.

The procedural complexities arise as Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh declined to rule on his bail application, citing jurisdiction limitations. This decision follows a transfer request from the ASJ to move the case to a court designated for lawmakers, a request agreed upon by both parties, including the NIA. However, the jurisdiction issue remains unresolved at the High Court level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025