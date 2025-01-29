Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer Seeks Interim Bail Amid High-Stakes Terror-Funding Case

Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer has approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail to attend the upcoming Parliament's Budget session. Currently held in Tihar Jail for his alleged involvement in the Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case, Engineer is requesting bail from January 31 to April 5, in alignment with the parliamentary schedule.

His legal team has confirmed that the High Court will review his latest interim bail plea alongside a previous pending request. The Delhi High Court recently issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), asking them to respond to Engineer's plea urging the trial court to expedite its decision on his regular bail application.

The procedural complexities arise as Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh declined to rule on his bail application, citing jurisdiction limitations. This decision follows a transfer request from the ASJ to move the case to a court designated for lawmakers, a request agreed upon by both parties, including the NIA. However, the jurisdiction issue remains unresolved at the High Court level.

(With inputs from agencies.)