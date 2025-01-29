Left Menu

Massive GST Scam Unveiled: Rs 3,200 Crore Fraud in Bengaluru

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence in Bengaluru exposed a Rs 3,200 crore GST fraud, arresting two individuals while a third remains on the run. The scandal involved fake companies, circular trading, and fraudulent Input Tax Credit. The probe continues investigating the elaborate scheme's public impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:33 IST

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has unearthed a staggering Rs 3,200 crore GST fraud in Bengaluru, leading to the arrest of two individuals. A third suspect remains at large, according to Sucheta Sreejesh, Additional Director General of DGGI Bengaluru zone.

Extensive searches across Bengaluru and Mumbai revealed a convoluted scam involving fake companies lacking genuine business operations. These companies engaged in circular trading to boost turnover and were falsely listed on stock exchanges, amassing fake Input Tax Credit worth Rs 665 crore, officials disclosed.

Sreejesh highlighted that the DGGI's Bengaluru Zonal Unit is delving into the fraud's depth and its ramifications on the public. Evidence gathered suggests that the perpetrators manipulated multiple companies via shared IP addresses and coordinated financial records, underscoring the investigation's severity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025