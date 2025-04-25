Left Menu

North Korean Cyber Espionage: Cryptocurrency Heist via U.S. Fake Companies

North Korean cyber spies reportedly established two fake companies, Blocknovas LLC and Softglide LLC, in the U.S. to infiltrate the cryptocurrency sector by distributing malware to developers. This operation, linked to the Lazarus Group, violates U.S. Treasury and United Nations sanctions, illustrating advanced cyber threats against the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 02:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a concerning development involving North Korean cyber espionage. According to information reviewed by Reuters, North Korean hackers have set up fraudulent companies in the U.S., Blocknovas LLC and Softglide LLC, as a front to compromise developers in the cryptocurrency industry with malicious software.

This operation, executed by the elite Lazarus Group, reflects Pyongyang's persistent violation of international sanctions. Silent Push, a U.S. cybersecurity firm, highlighted how these entities were created using fake identities and addresses. The FBI has seized the domain of Blocknovas, labeling it part of an extensive law enforcement action against North Korean cyber actors.

The alarming developments were part of an evolving effort by North Korea to fund its government through illicit cyber activities. Despite failure to comment on the specifics of Silent Push's findings, national security agencies continue to attempt to curb these cyber threats. The activities also contravene U.S. and United Nations sanctions, showcasing the push for global cybersecurity vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

