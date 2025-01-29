Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Kejriwal on Delhi's Development and Governance

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and PM Modi for false promises, highlighted Sheila Dikshit's developmental work, and accused Kejriwal of corruption in a liquor scam. Gandhi also challenged Kejriwal to prove his commitment by drinking Yamuna's water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:06 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false promises. Speaking at a rally in Bawana, Gandhi accused Kejriwal of failing to clean the Yamuna River, challenging him to drink its water to test his commitment.

Highlighting the developmental achievements under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's 15-year tenure, Gandhi drew a stark comparison, urging voters to focus on employment and progress. He noted that roads and infrastructure flourished during Dikshit's regime, which he claimed is a stark contrast to the current administration.

Gandhi also accused Kejriwal of running a 'corporate government' and alleged involvement in a major liquor scam. He criticized Kejriwal for living in luxury while citizens drink dirty water, further questioning the integrity of Kejriwal's promises of clean politics.

The Delhi elections are slated for February 5, with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats. The polls come after Congress's failures in the last two elections, where AAP dominated the assembly with 67 and 62 seats in 2015 and 2020, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

