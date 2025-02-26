Congress Calls for Broader Probe into Delhi Liquor Scam

In a press conference held at the AICC office, the Congress party has intensified its demand for a more comprehensive investigation into the Delhi liquor scam. The call follows revelations from a CAG report presented in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

The Congress claims vindication, having initially filed a complaint against the excise policy. They allege collusion between the AAP and BJP, pointing to approvals granted during BJP's tenure in municipal corporations. The Congress also highlighted a nexus between AAP officials and specific liquor brands linked to Punjab. The party demands expansion of the investigation and a probe into changes among excise directors, as well as potential financial gains influencing policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)