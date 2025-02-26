Left Menu

Congress Calls for Broader Probe into Delhi Liquor Scam

The Congress party has urged for an expanded investigation into the Delhi liquor scam, citing the CAG report's findings. They demand the formation of a Public Accounts Committee and call for accountability among implicated AAP and BJP leaders. Allegations suggest collusion between the parties in the policy's implementation.

Congress Calls for Broader Probe into Delhi Liquor Scam
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav (Photo/X:@devendrayadvinc). Image Credit: ANI
In a press conference held at the AICC office, the Congress party has intensified its demand for a more comprehensive investigation into the Delhi liquor scam. The call follows revelations from a CAG report presented in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

The Congress claims vindication, having initially filed a complaint against the excise policy. They allege collusion between the AAP and BJP, pointing to approvals granted during BJP's tenure in municipal corporations. The Congress also highlighted a nexus between AAP officials and specific liquor brands linked to Punjab. The party demands expansion of the investigation and a probe into changes among excise directors, as well as potential financial gains influencing policy decisions.

