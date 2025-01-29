Left Menu

West Bengal Women's Commission Boosts Awareness at Kolkata Book Fair

The West Bengal Women's Commission recorded around 5,000 cases of atrocities against women in the past year. A stall at the Kolkata Book Fair aims to increase awareness and courage among women to report domestic violence and other abuses. Efforts focus on justice and gender sensitivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:59 IST
West Bengal Women's Commission Boosts Awareness at Kolkata Book Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Women's Commission has recorded approximately 5,000 cases of atrocities against women, including domestic violence, in the past year, according to a senior state government official. Cases have been addressed by courts and Lok Adalat on family and gender issues.

Sanghamitra Ghosh, Principal Secretary of the Department of Women and Chief Welfare and Social Welfare, highlighted the Commission's efforts to deliver justice and instil gender sensitivity among families of the aggrieved at the Commission's inauguration event at the Kolkata Book Fair.

The Commission's presence at the book fair aims to increase awareness and confidence among women, motivating them to report incidents boldly. With forms available at their stall, Commission officials ensure confidentiality for complainants, aiming to sensitize the public and empower women through various programmes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025