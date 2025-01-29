West Bengal Women's Commission Boosts Awareness at Kolkata Book Fair

The West Bengal Women's Commission has recorded approximately 5,000 cases of atrocities against women, including domestic violence, in the past year, according to a senior state government official. Cases have been addressed by courts and Lok Adalat on family and gender issues.

Sanghamitra Ghosh, Principal Secretary of the Department of Women and Chief Welfare and Social Welfare, highlighted the Commission's efforts to deliver justice and instil gender sensitivity among families of the aggrieved at the Commission's inauguration event at the Kolkata Book Fair.

The Commission's presence at the book fair aims to increase awareness and confidence among women, motivating them to report incidents boldly. With forms available at their stall, Commission officials ensure confidentiality for complainants, aiming to sensitize the public and empower women through various programmes.

(With inputs from agencies.)