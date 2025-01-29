Left Menu

Union Minister Launches e-Shram Microsites and Occupational Shortage Index

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the State and Union Territory Microsites under the e-Shram initiative and the Occupational Shortage Index. These initiatives aim to empower unorganised workers with seamless access to welfare programs and tailor skill development to industry needs to optimize job matching.

In a significant move for the labor sector, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, introduced two pivotal initiatives—the State and Union Territory Microsites under the e-Shram initiative and the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI). The launch took place during a meeting with State and UT Labour Ministers and Secretaries in New Delhi.

The Minister emphasized that the multilingual e-Shram microsite facility is designed to transform the access of unorganised workers to both state and central government welfare programs, enhancing transparency and efficiency in service delivery. This initiative is not just a step towards empowerment but also a way to streamline the entire welfare system.

The OSI, on the other hand, aims to utilize real-time labor market data to ensure that skill development and job matching processes are data-driven. This approach will address the actual needs of industries, thus preparing the workforce for future challenges. The integration of state-specific digital platforms with the national e-Shram database is expected to simplify the registration process for unorganised workers and offer a comprehensive solution for accessing various welfare and employment programs.

