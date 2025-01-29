Left Menu

Drone Strikes Escalate: Ukrainian Assault on Russian Oil Infrastructure

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack hit Russia's Andreapol oil pumping station and a missile storage facility in the Tver region, causing fires and explosions. This assault, part of increasing Ukrainian military operations, targeted vital energy routes via the Baltic Sea, escalating tensions with Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:52 IST
Drone Strikes Escalate: Ukrainian Assault on Russian Oil Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Ukrainian forces conducted an overnight drone strike targeting Russia's Andreapol oil pumping station, leading to fires and oil leaks, according to sources from Ukraine's Security Service.

The attack reportedly also struck a missile storage facility in Russia's Tver region, causing several explosions. Ukrainian forces have intensified strikes against Russian military and energy sites as the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches.

While Ukrainian sources report substantial disruptions, officials from Russia's Transneft downplayed the impact, asserting no major interruptions in operations. Meanwhile, the conflict between the two nations continues to escalate with both sides employing drone warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025