Drone Strikes Escalate: Ukrainian Assault on Russian Oil Infrastructure

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Ukrainian forces conducted an overnight drone strike targeting Russia's Andreapol oil pumping station, leading to fires and oil leaks, according to sources from Ukraine's Security Service.

The attack reportedly also struck a missile storage facility in Russia's Tver region, causing several explosions. Ukrainian forces have intensified strikes against Russian military and energy sites as the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches.

While Ukrainian sources report substantial disruptions, officials from Russia's Transneft downplayed the impact, asserting no major interruptions in operations. Meanwhile, the conflict between the two nations continues to escalate with both sides employing drone warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)