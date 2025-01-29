Japan and WFP Strengthen Food Security and Resilience in Cameroon Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis

The Government of Japan, in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Cameroon, is stepping up efforts to address the escalating food security crisis in Cameroon. With humanitarian needs surging due to conflict, displacement, and climate shocks, Japan’s latest contribution will deliver emergency food aid, school meals, and nutritional support to the country’s most vulnerable populations.

As part of this initiative, WFP will provide general food distributions to 17,000 vulnerable people across multiple regions, including refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and vulnerable host communities. The assistance will cover people living in the Far North, North, East, Adamawa, North-West, and South-West regions, where hunger levels remain alarmingly high.

Additionally, 8,200 primary school children will benefit from nutritious meals sourced from Japan, improving their health and education outcomes. Another 8,800 individuals, including refugees and IDPs in the Far North and Eastern regions, will receive integrated food and nutrition assistance.

Addressing an Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

The humanitarian situation in Cameroon has reached a critical point, with 1.1 million people internally displaced as of December 2024 due to ongoing conflicts in the Lake Chad Basin, North-West, and South-West regions. The country is also grappling with the effects of climate change, as frequent droughts and floods continue to disrupt agriculture and food production.

Moreover, Cameroon hosts over 281,000 refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR), further straining limited resources. According to the November 2024 Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis, 2.7 million people are projected to face acute hunger between June and August 2025, highlighting the urgent need for intervention.

“Japan’s support is more than just a lifeline—it is an investment in resilience and hope. By addressing urgent food and nutrition needs, we are creating pathways toward sustainable change for the most vulnerable populations in Cameroon,” said Gianluca Ferrera, WFP’s Country Director in Cameroon. “We are profoundly thankful for Japan’s unwavering dedication to the fight against hunger.”

Japan’s Commitment to Long-Term Food Security

The Government of Japan, a long-standing partner in global humanitarian efforts, reaffirmed its commitment to addressing food insecurity in Cameroon.

“Through this partnership, Japan aims to improve the food security of communities and build their resilience,” said H.E. Mr. Kentaro Minami, Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon. “Our contribution reflects a balanced approach—meeting essential food and nutrition needs while laying the foundation for long-lasting solutions to improve livelihoods.”

WFP’s Comprehensive Response: Emergency Relief and Long-Term Development

WFP’s work in Cameroon extends beyond emergency food aid, focusing on long-term strategies to combat malnutrition and enhance resilience. Its key interventions include:

Emergency food and cash assistance for crisis-affected people.

School meal programs to improve attendance, nutrition, and learning outcomes.

Nutrition support for children under 5, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.

Food-for-asset programs that enhance agricultural productivity and community resilience.

Climate adaptation initiatives to help farmers withstand extreme weather shocks.

Building a More Food-Secure and Resilient Cameroon

As Cameroon faces one of its worst food crises in years, Japan’s collaboration with WFP is expected to alleviate immediate suffering while paving the way for long-term food security and economic stability.

Through strategic investments in nutrition, education, and agricultural resilience, the program seeks to empower communities, improve livelihoods, and build a hunger-free future for millions of vulnerable people in Cameroon. 🚀