Fadnavis and Modi's Fierce Campaign Strikes at AAP's Stronghold in Delhi
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal over governance in Delhi during an election campaign. PM Narendra Modi also attacked Kejriwal's remarks about Haryana's water. BJP aims to win Delhi Assembly elections, challenging AAP's past dominance, while Congress struggles after previous losses.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign in the Rohini assembly constituency. Fadnavis claimed if Kejriwal was managing the national capital, residents would struggle to breathe. He thanked Prime Minister Modi for the current situation and highlighted the importance of cooperation between central and state governments for change.
Fadnavis further accused Kejriwal's government of fearing Prime Minister Modi's developmental capabilities, urging voters to bring the BJP back to power in Delhi to transform the city's future. He specifically criticized the AAP for spending more time cursing than enabling progress.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi condemned Kejriwal for his 'poisonous water' comments, calling them a disgraceful slander borne out of electoral fear. Modi emphasized that such statements insult Haryana and the nation, predicting that Delhi voters would teach Kejriwal's party a lesson in the upcoming elections.
The Delhi Assembly elections, set for February 5, will see 699 candidates compete for 70 seats, with results on February 8. The BJP aspires to end its 27-year hiatus from power in the capital, contrasting with the Congress's previous dominance and AAP's recent electoral success, having won the majority in 2015 and 2020 polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's graph soaring, it is becoming clear that party will get full majority in Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal.
I appeal to people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they distribute money or goods: Kejriwal.
AAP Criticizes BJP's Silence on CM Candidate
BJP distributing money, gold chains, blankets and sarees to buy votes ahead of Delhi polls: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Health Services Standoff