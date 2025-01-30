Left Menu

Himachal Police Crack Down on Interstate Drug Network Under Mission Clean

The Himachal Pradesh Police have dismantled an interstate drug gang, making 17 arrests in a significant crackdown under Mission Clean. The operation involved over 200 people, with Sandeep Shah as a key figure. Ongoing investigations aim to further dismantle this online business model of drug distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:53 IST
Himachal Police Crack Down on Interstate Drug Network Under Mission Clean
Sanjeev Kumar, Shimla SP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Police have successfully dismantled an interstate drug syndicate as part of Mission Clean, with 17 arrests, including nine in the last 24 hours. SP Sanjeev Kumar identified Sandeep Shah as a pivotal player in the network's online business model of drug distribution.

The gang operated a sophisticated supply chain, employing local 'super spreaders' as retailers, and investigations suggest involvement of over 200 individuals in the operation. The police intensified their crackdown from January, resulting in over 50 arrests and 21 registered cases.

This rigorous mission aims to eliminate drug-related crimes in the region. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend additional members involved in the network. Himachal Pradesh Police remain committed to eradicating this menace under Mission Clean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025