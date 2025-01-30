Himachal Police Crack Down on Interstate Drug Network Under Mission Clean

Himachal Pradesh Police have successfully dismantled an interstate drug syndicate as part of Mission Clean, with 17 arrests, including nine in the last 24 hours. SP Sanjeev Kumar identified Sandeep Shah as a pivotal player in the network's online business model of drug distribution.

The gang operated a sophisticated supply chain, employing local 'super spreaders' as retailers, and investigations suggest involvement of over 200 individuals in the operation. The police intensified their crackdown from January, resulting in over 50 arrests and 21 registered cases.

This rigorous mission aims to eliminate drug-related crimes in the region. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend additional members involved in the network. Himachal Pradesh Police remain committed to eradicating this menace under Mission Clean.

(With inputs from agencies.)