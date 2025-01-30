Unlock Her Future: Empowering Female Entrepreneurs in South Asia

The Unlock Her Future Prize, an initiative by The Bicester Collection, is set to debut its 2025 edition in South Asia, empowering female social impact entrepreneurs. Following successes in MENA and LATAM, the prize seeks applications from women in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Women must be at least 18 and present ideas that align with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Start-ups can be in the idea or launch stages with potential for significant social impact. Selected winners will receive up to $100,000 in grants, executive education at Oxford's Saïd Business School, leadership coaching, and valuable networking opportunities. Since its inception, the program has committed around $600,000 in grants, launching start-ups that have made positive community impacts worldwide.

Emphasizing gender equality, the award aims to bridge the entrepreneurial funding gap. With support from Oxford University and Ashoka South Asia, the program strives to create an 'Everyone A Changemaker' society, reinforcing female leadership in traditionally male-dominated fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)