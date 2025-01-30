Left Menu

Bajaj Finance Shares Surge as Profits and Income Soar

Bajaj Finance shares surged over 6% following an 18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,308 crore for the December quarter. The company's income rose to Rs 18,058 crore, and its assets under management grew by 28% year-on-year. Net interest income also increased significantly.

Updated: 30-01-2025 11:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, shares of Bajaj Finance soared over 6% after the company announced a substantial 18% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,308 crore for the December quarter.

This rally saw the stock hit a 52-week high on both BSE and NSE, with prices surging to Rs 8,249.95 and Rs 8,250.65, respectively. Compared to the same quarter last year, when Bajaj Finance reported a net profit of Rs 3,639 crore, this marks a significant improvement.

Additionally, the company reported a remarkable increase in total income, reaching Rs 18,058 crore, up from Rs 14,166 crore in the previous year. The assets under management also witnessed a substantial growth of 28%, totaling Rs 3,98,043 crore by the end of December 2024, indicating a strong financial performance for Bajaj Finance.

