Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Repatriation of Karnataka Victims

The bodies of four Karnataka devotees, who died in the Maha Kumbh stampede, are being transported from Delhi to Belagavi. Amid national condolences, the Karnataka government has coordinated their repatriation. The tragedy, which claimed 30 lives, injured many others and left several bodies unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:38 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Repatriation of Karnataka Victims
Belagavi District Commissioner, Mohammad Roshan(Photo/Govt.of Karnatka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events at the Maha Kumbh, four devotees from Karnataka's Belagavi lost their lives in a stampede. The bodies arrived at Delhi Airport on Thursday around noon, confirmed Belagavi District Commissioner Mohammad Roshan. Arrangements have been made for their transport to Belagavi this evening.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the district administration to receive the bodies upon arrival, and due to time constraints, the post-mortem in Delhi was canceled. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda mentioned that senior officers, including IPS officer Hariram Shankar and Special DC Harsha, are overseeing the transportation of the victims' remains. They are expected to accompany the bodies back to Belagavi on a 3:20 pm IndiGo flight, along with family members.

The tragedy unfolded early Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, resulting in 30 fatalities and numerous injuries. Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna reported that while 25 bodies have been identified, five remain unidentified. Leaders across India expressed condolences as investigations continue into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025