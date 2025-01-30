Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Repatriation of Karnataka Victims

In a tragic turn of events at the Maha Kumbh, four devotees from Karnataka's Belagavi lost their lives in a stampede. The bodies arrived at Delhi Airport on Thursday around noon, confirmed Belagavi District Commissioner Mohammad Roshan. Arrangements have been made for their transport to Belagavi this evening.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the district administration to receive the bodies upon arrival, and due to time constraints, the post-mortem in Delhi was canceled. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda mentioned that senior officers, including IPS officer Hariram Shankar and Special DC Harsha, are overseeing the transportation of the victims' remains. They are expected to accompany the bodies back to Belagavi on a 3:20 pm IndiGo flight, along with family members.

The tragedy unfolded early Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, resulting in 30 fatalities and numerous injuries. Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna reported that while 25 bodies have been identified, five remain unidentified. Leaders across India expressed condolences as investigations continue into the incident.

