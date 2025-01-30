Left Menu

Amit Shah Leads Gujarat's Criminal Law Overhaul Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Gujarat's progress in implementing new criminal laws, emphasizing timely justice and proper utilization of resources. Shah encouraged strict monitoring and urged state officials to ensure comprehensive adherence to these laws, aimed at enhancing Gujarat's legal framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:16 IST
Amit Shah Leads Gujarat's Criminal Law Overhaul Strategy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial meeting on Thursday to review the implementation of three new criminal laws in Gujarat, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The meeting focused on assessing Gujarat's readiness to adopt the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which are set to replace existing legal codes.

Emphasizing procedural accountability, Shah advised Chief Minister Patel to conduct monthly progress reviews, with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) undertaking bi-weekly and weekly evaluations, respectively. He also urged the DGP to prioritize sensitization of police personnel to expedite justice delivery.

The meeting involved discussions on the operational status of new provisions concerning law enforcement, judicial processes, prosecution, and forensic analysis. Amit Shah highlighted that timely justice, within three years from FIR to the Supreme Court verdict, was the cornerstone of these reforms.

Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, DGP Vikas Sahay, and other state and Union Home Ministry officials participated. Shah praised the state's progress but stressed urgent full implementation. He cautioned against misuse of terrorism and organized crime provisions, urging senior police review before case registration.

The meeting stressed converting ZERO FIRs to standard FIRs, enabling inter-state FIR transfers via CCTNS, and procuring forensic mobile vans for all districts. Shah advocated for facilities to record evidence via video conferencing in hospitals and jails while pursuing absentia trials for national security cases. He emphasized strict adherence to ICJS fund allocations.

Shah directed the creation of an electronic dashboard for police detainee data, seizure lists, and court submissions, mandating consistent oversight by Gujarat's DGP. The meeting underscored a commitment to reforming Gujarat's criminal justice system. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025