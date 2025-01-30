Amit Shah Leads Gujarat's Criminal Law Overhaul Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial meeting on Thursday to review the implementation of three new criminal laws in Gujarat, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The meeting focused on assessing Gujarat's readiness to adopt the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which are set to replace existing legal codes.

Emphasizing procedural accountability, Shah advised Chief Minister Patel to conduct monthly progress reviews, with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) undertaking bi-weekly and weekly evaluations, respectively. He also urged the DGP to prioritize sensitization of police personnel to expedite justice delivery.

The meeting involved discussions on the operational status of new provisions concerning law enforcement, judicial processes, prosecution, and forensic analysis. Amit Shah highlighted that timely justice, within three years from FIR to the Supreme Court verdict, was the cornerstone of these reforms.

Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, DGP Vikas Sahay, and other state and Union Home Ministry officials participated. Shah praised the state's progress but stressed urgent full implementation. He cautioned against misuse of terrorism and organized crime provisions, urging senior police review before case registration.

The meeting stressed converting ZERO FIRs to standard FIRs, enabling inter-state FIR transfers via CCTNS, and procuring forensic mobile vans for all districts. Shah advocated for facilities to record evidence via video conferencing in hospitals and jails while pursuing absentia trials for national security cases. He emphasized strict adherence to ICJS fund allocations.

Shah directed the creation of an electronic dashboard for police detainee data, seizure lists, and court submissions, mandating consistent oversight by Gujarat's DGP. The meeting underscored a commitment to reforming Gujarat's criminal justice system. (ANI)

