PM Modi a saint, Home Minister Amit Shah has daring personality; would like to be like him: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tells PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
