Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad fort on his 345th death anniversary.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad fort on his 345th death anniversary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gift of Life: Veena Jain's Legacy through Organ Donation
Unveiling the Legacy: Rahul Sankrityayan's Impact on Digital Humanities Explored
Unearthing Haridev Joshi: A Chronicle of Legacy
Iconic KSLTA Stadium Renamed to Honor SM Krishna's Legacy
Delhi's Educational Shift: New Initiatives Overhaul Legacy Programs