Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Judicial Inquiry Into Mahakumbh Stampede

In the wake of a tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has affirmed the government's commitment to uncovering the reasons behind the disaster. He underlined that a judicial inquiry commission has been formed to investigate the incident thoroughly, ensuring accountability and strict actions against those responsible.

The deadly stampede occurred on 29 January during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations, resulting in 30 fatalities and 60 injuries. DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh have arrived in Prayagraj to oversee the ongoing inspection and review the security protocols in place for the upcoming Amrit Snan event, scheduled on 3 February, on Vasant Panchami.

To prevent future tragedies, DIG Vaibhav Krishna has announced the restriction of VIP movements for the third Amrit Snan, emphasizing reinforced duties and strategic crowd management. The government has pledged financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for each family of the deceased, while a judicial report is anticipated soon, as confirmed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)