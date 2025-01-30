Left Menu

Shell Navigates Profit Drop Amid Lower Refining Margins and LNG Trading Challenges

Shell reported a decline in fourth-quarter profits, missing estimates due to lower refining margins and LNG trading difficulties. Despite a drop in adjusted earnings, Shell announced a share buyback and a dividend increase. Challenges in refining operations and ongoing LNG supply disputes further affect its financial performance.

Shell Navigates Profit Drop Amid Lower Refining Margins and LNG Trading Challenges
Shell, the oil and gas major, reported a significant drop in its fourth-quarter profits on Thursday, falling short of analysts' expectations. The decline was attributed to lower refining margins and challenges in LNG trading. In response, the company announced a $3.5 billion share buyback program and a 4% increase in dividends.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter, deemed as Shell's definition of net profit, amounted to $3.66 billion, down from $7.31 billion in the previous year. This was below the $4.09 billion forecast by a Vara Research survey of analysts. The results place additional pressure on CEO Wael Sawan, who is steering the company back to its core oil, gas, and biofuels sectors, amid a strategic retreat from renewable power ventures.

Looking ahead, Shell forecasts that its 2025 capital expenditure will fall below last year's $21 billion, with further details expected at its capital markets day in March. Meanwhile, the company continues to face challenges, including a $229 million adjusted loss in its chemicals and products unit and deliberations over LNG supply disputes involving Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass facility.

