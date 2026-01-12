BrowserStack Announces Massive $125 Million ESOP and Share Buyback Program

BrowserStack, a dominant player in the software testing industry, has unveiled a $125 million Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and share buyback program. The initiative aims to benefit over 500 employees and early investors, marking its third buyback and one of the largest in the Indian startup ecosystem.

The company's impressive financial performance allows it to fund this initiative entirely through internal resources. Co-founder and CEO Ritesh Arora remarked on the company's journey from a simple idea in a coffee shop to a leader in AI-driven innovation, emphasizing the importance of stakeholders' contributions to their success.

BrowserStack's strategic ambitions include expanding its testing platform capabilities and pursuing acquisitions of developer tool startups like Requestly and Bird Eats Bug. The company continues to extend its reach and maintain its leadership in the global software testing market.

