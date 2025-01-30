Court Ruling Shakes North Sea Oil Future

In a landmark decision, a Scottish court has overturned Britain's approval of two large North Sea oil and gas fields, handing a significant victory to environmental campaigners. The court found that the initial approval process failed to adequately consider downstream emissions, casting uncertainty on future fossil fuel projects in the UK.

The ruling mandates the British government to reevaluate the projects, aligning decisions with legal and climate obligations. Despite allowing Shell and Equinor to continue preparatory work, Judge Andrew Stewart emphasized no extraction can commence until new approvals are sought.

This decision follows a recent UK Supreme Court ruling mandating planning authorities to assess the emissions impact from burning fossil fuels. The government's subsequent announcement promises new guidance to facilitate compliance, opening a dialogue about transitioning to clean energy in line with climate goals.

