Effortless BESCOM Bill Payments with ICICI Bank

Paying electricity bills is a routine task for households, but ICICI Bank is making it easier. The bank provides a range of convenient options to settle BESCOM bills, the electricity supplier for Bangalore and other districts in Karnataka.

ICICI's digital services—Internet Banking and the iMobile app—allow users to pay bills from anywhere, at any time. With a focus on security, the bank employs encryption technology to protect financial transactions.

No convenience fees apply, and flexible payment methods are offered, including savings accounts, credit cards, and PayLater options. Users can also automate bill payments with the AutoPay feature, freeing themselves from late fees and ensuring timely payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)