Left Menu

Effortless BESCOM Bill Payments with ICICI Bank

Paying BESCOM electricity bills is now convenient and secure with ICICI Bank. Enjoy multiple payment options, no hidden fees, and enhanced security measures via Internet Banking and the iMobile app. Automate payments with AutoPay and get timely reminders to ensure bills are always paid on time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:45 IST
Effortless BESCOM Bill Payments with ICICI Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Paying electricity bills is a routine task for households, but ICICI Bank is making it easier. The bank provides a range of convenient options to settle BESCOM bills, the electricity supplier for Bangalore and other districts in Karnataka.

ICICI's digital services—Internet Banking and the iMobile app—allow users to pay bills from anywhere, at any time. With a focus on security, the bank employs encryption technology to protect financial transactions.

No convenience fees apply, and flexible payment methods are offered, including savings accounts, credit cards, and PayLater options. Users can also automate bill payments with the AutoPay feature, freeing themselves from late fees and ensuring timely payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025