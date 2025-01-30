Flagstar Financial's Strategic Moves Amid Market Predictions

Flagstar Financial is on a calculated path, projecting profitability by the fourth quarter of 2025, according to CEO Joseph Otting during a recent conference call.

CFO Lee Smith outlined the bank's strategy to remain opportunistic, mentioning loan sales aimed at reducing commercial real estate exposure and contemplating securities portfolio growth.

Despite a significant reduction in workforce from 9,000 to 6,000, Flagstar manages its non-interest-bearing deposits effectively and anticipates its balance sheet could decrease by an additional $2 billion.

