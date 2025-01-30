Haryana Paves Path to Economic Prosperity with Inclusive Budget Initiatives
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced new measures aimed at bolstering investment to boost the state's economy. Simplifying policies based on pre-budget consultation inputs, Saini emphasized the shared aspirations reflected in the upcoming budget. Emphasized were enhancing rural economy, industrial investments, skill development, and social welfare.
Faridabad | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:31 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled plans to stimulate economic growth in the state through strategic investments, following input from pre-budget consultations.
During discussions with stakeholders from the manufacturing sector, Saini underscored the need for policy simplification to align with collective aspirations ahead of the state budget announcement.
The upcoming budget aims to prioritize agricultural, industrial, educational, infrastructure, and technology advancements while addressing suggestions related to rural economy, youth empowerment, and small industries.
