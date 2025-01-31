Left Menu

KGMU Announces Prestigious Gold Medal in Honor of Tripura CM Manik Saha

King George's Medical University in Lucknow has introduced a gold medal in Dental Sciences named after Tripura CM Manik Saha, recognizing his contributions to the field. The award, to be presented annually to top students, aims to inspire academic excellence and advance dental education.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement, King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow is set to honor students excelling in Dental Sciences with a gold medal named after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. Renowned for his impact in the dental field, Saha's legacy will thus be celebrated annually.

The move recognizes Saha not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his influential role in advancing dental healthcare and education. This award encourages the pursuit of academic excellence, inspiring future generations in the dental sphere across India.

During the ceremony, Saha expressed his gratitude for this recognition, emphasizing the role of quality education in healthcare. His alma mater, KGMU, lauded his dedication, marking his name in gold as a lasting inspiration for dental professionals. The move has resonated pride across Tripura, celebrating Saha's dual contributions as a leader and a dental expert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

