Left Menu

Fog and Frigid Temperatures Impact Northern India Amidst 'Very Poor' Air Quality

A dense fog blanketed Delhi, with temperatures dropping to 10.8°C, prompting homeless individuals to seek shelter. The city's air quality remains 'very poor'. Meanwhile, religious activities at Maha Kumbh continue despite cold conditions. Temperatures in various northern regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, reached single digits, hinting at harsher spells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:55 IST
Fog and Frigid Temperatures Impact Northern India Amidst 'Very Poor' Air Quality
A layer of fog covers the National Capital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a dense layer of fog descended upon the Indian capital, New Delhi, as temperatures plummeted to a chilling 10.8 degrees Celsius in the early hours, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Homeless individuals, in response to the biting cold, found solace in night shelters set up across the city.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) established 235 pagoda tents, offering refuge in numerous areas, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover. Despite the falling temperatures, Delhi's air quality remained critical, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) marking the Air Quality Index (AQI) at a 'very poor' level of 350, following a previous reading of 327.

As northern India grapples with cold weather, religious gatherings at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj persist. The event, which began on January 13, continues until February 26, with significant 'snan' dates approaching. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded single-digit temperatures, with Srinagar at 2.4 degrees Celsius and even colder conditions in places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025