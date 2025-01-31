Fog and Frigid Temperatures Impact Northern India Amidst 'Very Poor' Air Quality

On Friday, a dense layer of fog descended upon the Indian capital, New Delhi, as temperatures plummeted to a chilling 10.8 degrees Celsius in the early hours, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Homeless individuals, in response to the biting cold, found solace in night shelters set up across the city.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) established 235 pagoda tents, offering refuge in numerous areas, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover. Despite the falling temperatures, Delhi's air quality remained critical, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) marking the Air Quality Index (AQI) at a 'very poor' level of 350, following a previous reading of 327.

As northern India grapples with cold weather, religious gatherings at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj persist. The event, which began on January 13, continues until February 26, with significant 'snan' dates approaching. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded single-digit temperatures, with Srinagar at 2.4 degrees Celsius and even colder conditions in places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

