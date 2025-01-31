Ayodhya's Night Shelters Shine Amid Maha Kumbh Influx

In Ayodhya, the influx of pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh 2025 has led to a bustling occupancy in government-run night shelters, prominently the 'Green Basera'. Spearheaded by PM Modi and CM Yogi, these shelters offer free lodging to pilgrims, earning praise for their cleanliness and security.

One pilgrim shared, "Our stay at Green Basera, facilitated by the government, has been comforting after traveling from Kumbh. From seamless check-ins requiring just Aadhar cards to the availability of blankets and lockers, such amenities should be emulated at other religious locations."

Meanwhile, a judicial committee has begun probing the tragic stampede at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, which led to the deaths of 30 people. The committee, led by Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar, emphasized swift action. In Prayagraj, top officials conducted inspections to ensure safety measures are bolstered for ongoing events.

(With inputs from agencies.)