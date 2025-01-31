Left Menu

Ayodhya's Night Shelters Shine Amid Maha Kumbh Influx

Ayodhya welcomes a surge of devotees from Maha Kumbh 2025 with free government-run accommodations. The Green Basera night shelters provide much-appreciated facilities, ensuring comfort and security. Pilgrims have praised the system's cleanliness, efficiency, and accessibility. Meanwhile, a judicial commission investigates a tragic stampede incident in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:00 IST
Ayodhya's Night Shelters Shine Amid Maha Kumbh Influx
Ayodhya's 'Green night shelter' for Mahakumbh devotees (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Ayodhya, the influx of pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh 2025 has led to a bustling occupancy in government-run night shelters, prominently the 'Green Basera'. Spearheaded by PM Modi and CM Yogi, these shelters offer free lodging to pilgrims, earning praise for their cleanliness and security.

One pilgrim shared, "Our stay at Green Basera, facilitated by the government, has been comforting after traveling from Kumbh. From seamless check-ins requiring just Aadhar cards to the availability of blankets and lockers, such amenities should be emulated at other religious locations."

Meanwhile, a judicial committee has begun probing the tragic stampede at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, which led to the deaths of 30 people. The committee, led by Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar, emphasized swift action. In Prayagraj, top officials conducted inspections to ensure safety measures are bolstered for ongoing events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025