Debate Deepens Over Controversial Waqf Bill Amendments

National Conference leader and Jammu & Kashmir MLA Tanvir Sadiq has raised serious concerns about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, criticizing it for overlooking minority perspectives and its possible impact on property management. Sadiq emphasized that the bill doesn't adequately address reservations for minorities as articulated in the Joint Parliamentary Committee report.

Sadiq questioned the introduction of the Waqf-by-User concept, cautioning it could lead to conflicts involving over 400,000 properties. He warned of the potential extent of governmental control over properties and urged consideration of minority representation within the bill.

In parallel, Congress MP Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain has criticized the JPC's approach to the Waqf Bill, alleging bias and procedural lapses. Hussain lamented the lack of clause-by-clause discussions on amendments, which would have guaranteed a thorough review. He noted that the final report was distributed just a day before adoption, questioning the feasibility of digesting its contents adequately.

Several opposition members, including prominent figures like Asaduddin Owaisi and Gaurav Gogoi, registered formal dissent to be included in the report. The JPC has moved forward, adopting the draft report and the revised bill, with it scheduled to be discussed in Parliament during the upcoming Budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)